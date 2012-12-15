20 Children Massacred

Friday, Dec. 14, 2012

20 children among dead in Connecticut school shooting

In The Name Of God, we have to find a solution to the ever-increasing gun-violence in the United States.

I said last year it would only get worse and it's getting worse. Much, much worse.

We used to turn on the TV once a year to see another bloody, lunatic mass-murder...Then it was once a month.

Now it's once a week. Are we all going to sit back and wait until it's once a day?

How many more of our innocent children have to die before we get our act together in this country?

Where are our leaders? Why aren't they standing up and screaming at the top of their lungs? Why aren't our so-called leaders proposing and announcing solutions?

Where's the outrage? Where are the protests in the streets? Where are our activists? Where's the movement? Where are the religious leaders? Who's standing up for an end to gun-violence?

How come there aren't any spontaneous anti-gun groups springing up across the United States?

When drunk drivers were killing innocent people like crazy, MOTHERS AGAINST DRUNK DRIVERS popped up and all but eradicated the problem...Where's are MOTHERS AGAINST GUN VIOLENCE group?

How come every PTA, Teachers Union, Church Group, Chamber of Commerce, Neighborhood Watch, Elk Lodge, Free Mason Chapter, Rotary Club, Boys Club, Salvation Army, Red Cross, Boys and Girl Scout Troop in America hasn't started an Anti Gun-Violence organization?

When will our leaders stand up? When will our politicians stand up? When will our citizens rise up? When will we all say ENOUGH IS ENOUGH?

How come there aren't giant mobs picketing and demonstrating outside every capitol building in the United States?

We are the only industrialized nation on the planet that hasn't put common sense gun laws into place. WHY?

How many more innocent children have to die? How many more? I want to know...in the name of God...How many more?

I dare say, the next bloody gun massacre on American soul will be the direct result of our weak leaders! If another group of innocent men, women and children are gunned down in a senseless hail of gunfire in this country, let the bloodstains lead directly to our lousy leaders. Let the blood of those slain forever remain on the hands of our leaders and on our hands too if we fail to rise up and demand immediate action.

NO MORE GUN VIOLENCE IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!

We have to make a stand!

What better time than now?

What better place than here?

We have to make a stand, right here and right now!

NO MORE GUN VIOLENCE IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!

NO MORE GUN VIOLENCE IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!

In the name of God and all that's holy, let's work together RIGHT NOW and put an end to gun violence.

"The World is my country, all mankind are my brethren, and to do good is my religion." -- Thomas Paine