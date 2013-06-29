We need an Electronic Town Hall. We need a place where the opinions of the American people can be heard; a place where your age, sex, race, religion or sexual orientation doesn't matter; a place where no one can ever be disenfranchised; a place where One Person truly equals One Vote.

We have the technology and resources to get this done in less then 5 years! Imagine a new online system where every home in the country can Login, learn the issues (both local and national) and make their voices heard. This must be a completely independent, unimpeachable institution, never allowed to become tainted by anything partisan. Simply gather all the relevant issues, present them to the American people and count the votes. No nonsense. No stupidity.

If we start now, we can get it done quickly and it will stand as yet another fabulous tool in the quiver of the world's greatest democracy!

WE NEED AN ELECTRONIC TOWN HALL AND WE NEED IT NOW!

The time for talking is over. We have the technology. We have the resources.

LET'S GET IT DONE!

I challenge the following companies to jump in, RIGHT NOW, and get this baby off the ground!!!

MICROSOFT

ORACLE

GOOGLE

CISCO

SUN MICRO SYSTEMS

APPLE

IBM

"The World is my country, all mankind are my brethren, and to do good is my religion." -- Thomas Paine