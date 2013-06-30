ABLE DANGER: Someone Must Be Held Accountable!

Operation "ABLE DANGER" Must Be Investigated

"Senators from both parties accused the Defense Department...of obstructing an investigation into whether a highly classified intelligence program known as Able Danger did indeed identify Mohamed Atta and other future hijackers as potential threats well before the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. The Pentagon blocked several witnesses from testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee. The officers have said they were prevented by the Pentagon from sharing information about Mr. Atta and others with the [FBI]. The Pentagon has acknowledged that at least five members of Able Danger have said they recall a chart produced in 2000 that identified Mr. Atta, who became the lead hijacker in the Sept. 11 plot, as a potential terrorist."

-- New York Times, 9/22/05

The Pentagon's Able Danger program is a clear example of how the U.S. government is blocking efforts to reveal failures of intelligence which led to the 9/11 attacks. Below is a compilation of excerpts from major media news stories covering this most important case. These excerpts are taken verbatim from the major media website at the link provided. The articles are listed in reverse date order, with the most recent articles listed first. For a clear picture of Able Danger, consider starting with the last article first and moving up the list. For lots more vital information on 9/11 failures and possible complicity, see our 9/11 Information Center.

