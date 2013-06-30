21 Dumbest Moments in Business 2008 - Detroit pleads poverty - in style (1) - FORTUNE

Jerry Yang is an idiot. That was the, flat-out, stupidest business move in the last 50 years! Yahoo stockholders should sue Jerry Yang into bankruptcy.

Bailing out the corporate thieves responsible for the economic meltdown is probably the most regrettable government decision in at least the last hundred years. Writing a check for $700 Billion dollars in taxpayer money and handing it over with neither strings nor oversight amounts to more shameless abuse and thievery.

If the American people do not demand a full and total accounting for every penny, we deserve the mess that is certain to follow!

Allowing government officials, politicians and corporate criminals to loot and plunder billions of dollars without even the slightest hint of punishment, disdain or penalty creates a lethal environment where corruption and greed expands and becomes our inevitable undoing. -- Steve ford

