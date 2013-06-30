Slain student called 911, but no one came in time - CNN.com

ABSOLUTE TRAGEDY

48 minutes to respond? Someone needs to lose their job! In my view, there needs to be a thorough and independent investigation with criminal charges being filed if the responding agencies are found to be negligent or in any way responsible. If we do not hold our officials accountable and demand improvements, nothing will ever change. The entire country should be outraged, disgusted and out protesting in the streets.

The guilty party or parties need to be quickly arrested, tried and severely punished. There is no sentence harsh enough for such a crime. Only a brutal and vicious execution seems to fit. Justice must be quick and firm.

To the parents, friends and family, I offer my sincere condolences. Unfortunately, there are no words or actions that can ease the pain of this tragic event. My prayers and hopes for closure and swift justice are with you.

-- Steve Ford

"The World is my country, all mankind are my brethren, and to do good is my religion." -- Thomas Paine