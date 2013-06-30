Commentary: Race is still an issue for America - CNN.com

Everyday people bring change in America. Albert Einstein was a simple Patent Clerk. Most of the men who crossed the Delaware with George Washington were farmers. Contrary to popular opinion, ordinary citizens should feel empowered to bring about any change they see fit. In almost every instance, great change starts from the bottom and makes its way up. POWER TO THE PEOPLE.

"The World is my country, all mankind are my brethren, and to do good is my religion." -- Thomas Paine