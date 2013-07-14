Strike Down STAND YOUR GROUND LAWS!

Gun Violence

A small group of Gun enthusiasts and gun manufacturers are constantly increasing the chances that you or someone you love will be shot and killed.

Gun Violence Continues To Grow

There can be no peace in a nation overrun with guns and no justice in a nation where one group is free to continually devalue and diminish another.

We must stand up and work collectively to strike down these unconstitutional laws and to provide a counter-balance to the insidious Gun Lobbies, the NRA and other advocates of gun proliferation.





Unfortunately, gun manufacturers only make money by selling more and more guns. Gun manufacturers are involved in a bloody and deadly business. It is their sole purpose to build, create and sell mechanical devices that are designed to kill. If we do not stand up and make a change, the problem will only grow and grow and grow. The number of Americans dying at the barrel of a gun continues to grow at an exponential rate. All these "Stand Your Ground" laws are dangerous and unconstitutional. We have to make a change.

Bringing more guns into this nation increases the likelihood of violence. We need to learn to be more peaceful and constructive. We need to learn to be closer and more caring. We need to be good friends and neighbors. We need to learn to love and respect each other more. We need to focus our energies into positive and constructive endeavors, not into negative and destructive ones. We need more love and fewer assault weapons.

NOW IS THE TIME TO MAKE A CHANGE! RIGHT NOW.

http://bradycampaign.org/?q=programs/million-mom-march/state-gun-laws

STAND UP AND SHOUT! PROTEST! ADVOCATE! MARCH! WRITE YOUR REPRESENTATIVES!

More guns doesn't make us safer. We need fewer guns and strong, common sense gun laws.

**********************************************************************************************************

"The World is my country, all mankind are my brethren, and to do good is my religion." -- Thomas Paine