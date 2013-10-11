Ted Cruz (A.K.A. Joe McCarthy, Jr.)

TED CRUZ (A.K.A. JOE MCCARTHY, Jr.)





The problem with most American leaders is a lack of historical understanding. As most reasonable people know, those who fail to learn from the past, are doomed to repeat it. Let me say that again.

THOSE WHO FAIL TO LEARN FROM THE PAST, ARE DOOMED TO REPEAT IT. THOSE WHO FAIL TO LEARN FROM THE PAST, ARE DOOMED TO REPEAT IT. THOSE WHO FAIL TO LEARN FROM THE PAST, ARE DOOMED TO REPEAT IT. THOSE WHO FAIL TO LEARN FROM THE PAST, ARE DOOMED TO REPEAT IT. THOSE WHO FAIL TO LEARN FROM THE PAST, ARE DOOMED TO REPEAT IT. THOSE WHO FAIL TO LEARN FROM THE PAST, ARE DOOMED TO REPEAT IT.

The fact is, most Americans don't know the difference between Sepp Dietrich and Marlene Dietrich.

Sepp Detrich

Marlene Dietrich

All it takes is for the entire Republican party to remain silent, for the return of Joseph McCarthy to go largely unnoticed. It's the Republicans that must speak up. It's the Republicans that must alert the public to Mr. McCarthy's unwelcome return.

Ted Cruz (A.K.A. Joe McCarthy, Jr.)

Joe McCarthy

I would expect America's leaders to recognize the return of Joseph McCarthy, but that may be asking too much. When we consider the fact that a small group of fanatics have taken total control of the Republican party, it's not hard to appreciate the surreal nature of today's politics.

When our leaders accept open racism, sexism, discrimination against gays, the coddling of the rich and the rhetoric of hate and violence, as if it's all a part of the daily routine...this nation is in deep trouble.

In a nation where the President cannot join certain clubs because of the color of his skin, I suppose it's to be expected. When this great nation, filled with a rich history of overcoming every flavor of evil, cannot recognize the return of Joseph McCarthy, we are in deep, deep trouble.

The sooner our leaders wake up and realize that our diversity is what makes us great, the better off we'll be.

"Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter." -- Martin Luther King, Jr.