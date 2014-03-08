THE N.R.A. NEEDS SOME COMPETITION!

The National Rifle Association needs some competition! If we ever hope to crush the power of the gun lobby, we'll need to create a reasonable alternative for gun-lovers to gravitate toward. Gun violence in America will only continue to increase, until the day comes when the membership of the N.R.A. drops down to single digits.

We need another half dozen or more gun organizations that believe in common sense regulations. We all need to support alternatives to CRAZY.

When the N.R.A. looks up and finds its membership dwindling and the memberships of reasonable organizations rising, it will be too late! The trend will be completely irreversible! The writing is on the wall. The 2nd Amendment calls for a "WELL REGULATED" militia. That's right! WELL REGULATED! Our forefathers could not have foreseen such deadly weapons as those that exist today. There is no way they could have known what lay ahead. God gave us all brains. Let's use them!

If we don't stop this horrifying trend right now, it may be too late. Scaring the public with xenophobic, imaginary, and often racially-charged, fairy-tales can only lead to disaster and folly. There is no "Zombie Apocalypse" and there is no hidden, tribal cabal or vengeful boogieman waiting under our beds. We've got to grow up and turn ourselves away from fear and stupidity and toward logic and reason.

A) BACKGROUND CHECKS FOR ALL GUN PURCHASES. PERIOD. B) CLOSE ALL ONLINE AND GUN SHOW LOOPHOLES. C) BAN SALES OF ALL MILITARY & LAW ENFORCEMENT LEVEL WEAPONRY TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC. D) REQUIRE ALL GUN OWNERS TO PURCHASE LIABILITY INSURANCE FOR THEIR WEAPONS. E) ALLOW VICTIMS OF GUN VIOLENCE, AND THEIR FAMILIES, TO SUE GUN MANUFACTURERS. F) STOP THE PROLIFERATION OF GUNS INTO THE CITIES, HOMES AND STREETS OF THE UNITED STATES.

Let's put an end to stupidity. Let's put an end to extremism and irrational fear. Let's embrace life, peace and love. Let's put an end to the monthly parade of gun carnage. Let's become more peaceful, more loving and more respectful of life. Let's embrace the pursuit of life, liberty and happiness for all. Not some, but all! Let's live up to our ideals.

WE MUST REJECT "CRAZY" AND EMBRACE REASON! WE MUST REJECT "CRAZY" AND EMBRACE REASON!

Let's make a promise to ourselves as a nation. Let's promise ourselves that, moving forward, we will see fewer and fewer murdered Americans and more and more REASONABLE GUN ORGANIZATIONS.

