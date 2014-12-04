To Protect & Serve, Subjugate & Oppress, & to Murder Minorities

Across this nation Police Officers are beating, maiming and killing American citizens. State Prosecutors and Grand Juries are routinely refusing to indict accused Police Officers. Poor and minority groups are frequently the victims of these brutal attacks. The Federal Government must step in and prosecute any Law Enforcement Officer or Agent that violates the law and commits a horrific crime.

If we continue to allow Police Officers to beat and kill American citizens with impunity, there will be a heavy price to pay. Somewhere down the line, tensions will escalate to the point of critical mass. No Justice, No Peace. This sad situation must be addressed immediately. We cannot delay. Not one more Officer Involved Killing can be allowed to go unpunished.

This is the United States of America. Either we're going to live up to our ideals, or we're going to suffer the consequences of ignoring them. Law Enforcement Agents cannot abuse and kill American Citizens. When it happens, their must be proper justice and accountability without fail.

Police brutality can never be allowed to go unchecked. Allowing Police Officers to commit murder sends precisely the wrong message to the world. This abomination must end and it must end now.

WE NEED MORE COMMUNITY POLICING

WE NEED BODY CAMERAS FOR EVERY POLICE AGENCY

WE NEED BETTER TRAINING

WE NEED TO SEEK OUT AND REMOVE RACIST AND BRUTAL POLICE OFFICERS

WE NEED MORE MINORITIES IN POLICE AGENCIES

WE NEED MORE CIVILIAN REVIEW BOARDS

WE NEED TO CHANGE OUR JUSTICE SYSTEM AND MAKE IT MORE FAIR FOR ALL AMERICANS

WE NEED TO CREATE AN INDEPENDENT PROSECUTION PANEL TO STEP IN ON ALL EXCESSIVE FORCE CASES

WE NEED A REVIEW OF OUR ENTIRE LEGAL SYSTEM AND WE NEED TO MAKE ANY CHANGES NECESSARY TO END ABUSES

WE NEED TO PROPERLY PUNISH POLICE OFFICERS THAT BREAK THE LAW WITHOUT FAIL

WE NEED TO LEARN FROM POLICE AGENCIES AROUND THE WORLD THAT PERFORM MORE SUCCESSFULLY

WE NEED TO MAKE A REAL COMMITMENT TO END POLICE ABUSES BY THE YEAR 2020 AND FUND THAT COMMITMENT

LET'S END POLICE ABUSES BY THE YEAR 2020!

"The World is my country, all mankind are my brethren, and to do good is my religion." -- Thomas Paine