Letter to the GOP...

Donald Trump

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

Dear Republican Party,

Have you ever considered the potential damage you can do to your party by having a reality show egomaniac as your standard bearer? Allowing Mr. Trump to hang out as the flagship of your crowded fleet can only do harm. The longer he continues to open his mouth, the greater the potential for long-lasting harm. Essentially, Mr. Trump is the best thing to happen to the Democrats in quite some time. The Republican party has lost African Americans, permanently. Thanks to Mr. Trump, Hispanics are on the same track. Which would make the Republican path to the White House a virtually impossible journey. In fact, the dynamic growth of the Hispanic population will rapidly become the deciding factor in U.S. politics.

There was a time when the Republican party had a few decent candidates. Candidates that were able to see both sides of an issue. Candidates that were civil and intellectually honest. There used to be a time when Republicans realized they needed to work with Democrats in order to get anything done. Remember when Reagan used to have drinks with Tip O'Neill? Democrats and Republicans used to understand they were elected to get things done. Perhaps it's time we started making politicians that accomplish nothing ineligible for re-election.

I'm just saying, it doesn't have to be this way. We don't have to fight in times of crisis. Politics can stop at the water's edge. We can stop fighting and start working together. Things can get better for all of us. Who cares who gets the credit. We can return to common sense and reason. We can put our differences aside for the greater good. We can leave old arguments in the past. We can seek out the better angels of our nature and rise above stupidity for the common good. We can learn to work together as human beings. There is no monopoly on human decency in any political party. We can all be kind and respectful to one another, if we choose too.

Civility is the lubricant of society.

If being a big jerk makes you number one in Republican polls, maybe we need to take a closer look at Republican voters. I'm just sayin'. If this is the best group of candidates you can come up with, it may be a very long time before we see another Republican in the White House.

And that's a fact.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

Is this the best you can do?

**************************************************************************************************************

"The World is my country, all mankind are my brethren, and to do good is my religion." -- Thomas Paine