Mass Shooting In Oregon

We've had yet another mass shooting. This time in Oregon. This has got to stop. No gun lobby and no gutless politician can stand in the way of our need to eradicate the abomination of gun violence.

May God bless and protect the injured and the fallen. May God be with the friends and families of the injured and fallen.

I say this to all those who oppose Gun Control. Give us three years! Let us put Gun Control laws into place across this nation for three years! If we are all wrong and those who oppose Gun Control are right, give us three years! Allow us to enact Gun Control laws throughout the nation for a period of three years. If, at the end of three years, gun violence has not been significantly reduced throughout the nation, we will accept our error and allow the Gun Control laws to expire without objection.

However, if, after three years, Gun Control laws have significantly reduced gun violence in this nation, we ask those who oppose Gun Control to accept its effectiveness and allow the laws to be renewed permanently. Give us three years to prove we are right. Give us three years to potentially save countless innocent lives. If we are wrong and your arguments are correct, what do you have to lose? Give us three years to prove we can pass responsible and effective Gun Control laws.

In the name of God, give us three years to prove we're right!

In the name of all the innocent victims of gun violence, in the name of all that's holy, I beg our leaders to give Gun Control Laws three years. In the name of God, give Gun Control Laws three years. Let us all see for ourselves if common sense Gun Control laws can significantly reduce gun violence in the United States of America.

Thank you.