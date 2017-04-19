No Country For Old Racists

Let Racism Die & Fade From Memory!

MSNBC Live 4/19/17 Fox: Bill O'Reilly Out At Fox News 21st Century Fox confirms that Bill O'Reilly will not be returning to Fox News.

No Country For Old Racists

Bill O'Reilly is out!

Don Imus is gone! Glenn Beck is gone! Roger Ailes is gone! And now, FINALLY, Bill O'Reilly is gone! Does this signal the end of old racists in our media? In the name of God, please let it be true! This is an ugly abomination we can no longer tolerate in this great nation. We can no longer stomach sickening racists in prominent places. We cannot abide lofty racism in our highest places, in our ordinary everyday places, nor hidden away within our darkest corners.

If there's one thing this country can do without, it's racists. Nothing in this world can hold us back or destroy us more rapidly than racism. It didn't work for Adolf Hitler in Nazi Germany and it won't work here. We need to defeat racism whenever and wherever it appears! We must be vigilant and strong and we must defeat it thoroughly! We cannot let up or waiver in any way! We cannot fail! Until the very notion of one race being somehow superior to another is completely and utterly wiped from the face of the earth, we can never rest or become complacent.

Whites Only

There is no greater threat to our democracy than racism in all its forms. Even the most casual racism is a threat to all we hold dear! We must denounce all racism and all racists, from Donald Trump on down to the very bottom of the barrel. As long as racism is allowed to ferment and grow, we can never truly progress in this nation. Racism must be challenged, defeated and removed at every turn. We cannot ever allow the hideous stench of racism to go unchallenged or unopposed. Never, ever, ever, ever...