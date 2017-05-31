Comrade Trump

James Comey knows the extent of Comrade Trump and his associates treasonous affairs. He knows the depths of their deceit and he knows that it will all come out at some point. Comey knows Trump's taxes will be subpoenaed at some point and that all his cronies will be forced to testify at some point.

He knows the truth about Trump's connections to Russia and evidence of collusion will eventually surface. At some point in the very near future, indictments will come down. At some point in the very near future, charges of espionage, collusion and obstruction of justice will come down.

Trump can call it fiction all he wants, but when his son-in-law is sentenced to 2 or 3 years in prison for lying on his Security Clearance Forms and impeachment proceedings are fully underway with Obstruction of Justice at the forefront of the charges, he will no longer consider these matters to be of a fictional nature. Misery shall be had by all. There shall be misery for Comrade Trump and anyone associated with him; misery for his party and all his supporters; misery for the America people and our allies; misery shall be had by all.

This is what happens when you lie and cheat your way into the Oval Office. Just ask George W. Bush. He lied and cheated his was into the White House. When he robbed Al Gore of his rightful victory, there was nothing but bad karma waiting for him. After lying and cheating his way into office, he was reading to school children when the deadly attacks of 09/11/2001 took place. Then he lied the country into an unnecessary war in Iraq. Now, it's happened again. Trump has colluded with the Russians to attack and alter the 2016 presidential election. Now that he has taken office through illegitimate means, he's going to reap the consequences of his actions.

Bad karma is all over Comrade Trump like a very cheap suit! This series of events shall continue to play out time and time again. Every time someone lies and cheats their way into the White House, this scenario of unbelievably bad karma will play out and this nation will need decades to recover. This horrible cycle cannot continue. We have to fix our politics. We have to learn to be smarter. We have to remove emotions and stupidity from our politics. We have to grow up and start operating on facts and facts alone. We have to use common sense and never let our politics become so distorted ever again.