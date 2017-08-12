Comrade Trump is a complete RACIST

Comrade Trump has sown the seeds of hate, racism, fear and xenophobia. Now the seeds have taken root and the fruits of this uniquely American sickness are now coming home to roost. Comrade Trump, what you sow, you will also reap. Do not hide your eyes or pretend you are not the father of this violence and death. Your racist words and actions are responsible for the emboldened acts of your fellow racists. You and your entire administration must shoulder a great deal of blame for this wretched curse upon this nation. Your words and actions are directly to blame. You are a racist and you will suffer the hardships of a racist. IMPEACH THIS MAN.

Racism Kills